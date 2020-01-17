Allstate Says Profane Attorney Hasn't Apologized For Threats

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Allstate doubled down Friday in its bid for sanctions against a Culver City, California, attorney who sent threatening, profanity-laced emails to the insurer's counsel during a coverage dispute, saying the lawyer still hadn't apologized for his behavior even as the case neared settlement. Attorney Christopher G. Hook, of the Law Offices of Christopher G. Hook and who has since been fired by his clients Alan Baker and wife Linda B. Oliver, had asked the court Tuesday for leniency when it came to Allstate's bid for him to pay nearly $42,000 for his misconduct. But Allstate said Hook's filing shows that the attorney...

