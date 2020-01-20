UK Shuts Down Website Selling Stolen IDs To Hackers

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 11:02 AM GMT) -- A website that marketed 12 billion stolen passwords and account information to cybercriminals has been shut down after a coordinated investigation by international law enforcement, British crime-fighting authorities have said. The National Crime Agency, working with Northern Irish police and Dutch authorities, said Friday it has taken down a website called Weleakinfo.com that pulled its information from more than 10,000 data breaches. The site provided access to more than 12 billion sets of personal credentials to cybercriminals, sometimes for as little as $2 a day, the NCA said. “This significant criminal website has now been shut down as a result of an international...

