EU Fines For Data Breaches Reach €114M, Law Firm Says

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 3:09 PM GMT) -- Data-protection regulators across Europe have hit businesses with fines totaling €114 million ($126 million) for mishandling customer information since the bloc’s tough privacy rules came into force in 2018, DLA Piper said Monday. National watchdogs have hit companies with fines for infringements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, including data breaches, the law firm said in a report. France’s data regulator imposed the highest total value of penalties in the bloc at €51 million, as well as the highest single fine since the regime, known as GDPR, entered into force in May 2018. The watchdog fined Google €50 million...

