Execs Invented Barclays' Favored Status With Qatar, Jury Told

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 6:12 PM GMT) -- Two former Barclays executives on trial for fraud invented the concept that the bank would become a preferred provider of banking services to Qatar via a side deal to emergency fundraising launched by the lender, a Serious Fraud Office prosecutor told a jury in London on Monday. The claim was made by SFO counsel Philip Stott as he cross-examined Thomas Kalaris. The former head of Barclays’ wealth division is on trial over his alleged role in devising a so-called advisory services agreement with Qatar to meet the Gulf state’s financial demands for investing in the bank during the financial crisis....

