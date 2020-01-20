30 Advisers Exit Pensions Transfers Over Litigation Woes

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 12:52 PM GMT) -- Rising costs of insurance for financial advisers have caused more than 30 companies to stop offering pensions transfer advice in the last three months, the Personal Finance Society warned on Monday. The body, which is responsible for professional standards in the sector, said it was increasingly hard for advisers to get affordable professional indemnity insurance, which covers legal expenses if a customer sues after receiving bad advice. Many insurers have stopped insuring pension transfer advisers following the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal of 2018. Poor advice from rogue companies led to £40 million ($52 million) being withdrawn from the “gold plated”...

