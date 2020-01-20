Visa, Mastercard Interchange Fee Battles Land At Top Court

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 2:34 PM GMT) -- Competition was not restricted by the way that Visa and Mastercard set interchange fees in Britain, a lawyer for one of the credit card giants told the Supreme Court on Monday in a long awaited appeal. Dinah Rose QC, counsel for Visa Europe Services LLC and two other Visa subsidiaries, told the country's highest court that the Court of Appeal had erred in law when it found in July 2018 that so-called multilateral interchange fees set by Visa and Mastercard breached European Union antitrust rules. Mastercard and Visa have not violated European antitrust laws by sharing fees, the Supreme Court in London...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS