Hurricane Can't Guard Utility From Outage Suit, Court Told

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- A resident of a Hollywood, Florida, nursing home that was without power for days after Hurricane Irma told a state appellate court Tuesday that Florida Power & Light Co. should never have been dismissed from her suit because the storm does not absolve the utility of all liability. Counsel for Christine Cooper, a former resident of Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills LLC, told the Fourth District Court of Appeal that a regulation limiting the NextEra Energy Inc. unit’s liability for “acts of God or other causes beyond its control” should not absolve the utility completely for its failures to adequately maintain...

