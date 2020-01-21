Insurer Fighting Fire Damages Award Faces Doubtful Judges

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 6:51 PM GMT) -- A panel of appellate judges expressed skepticism Tuesday at an insurer’s contention that a U.K. bedding weaver was overpaid by more than £1.4 million ($1.8 million) for losses suffered in a fire. Endurance Corporate Capital argued to the Court of Appeal that under the insurance policy issued to Sartex Quilts & Textiles, the claimant company should have been paid only the market value of the plant and machinery damaged by the blaze. Instead, a lower court judge ordered the insurer in May to provide a higher amount, enough to “reinstate” the business. A lawyer for the insurer, Jason Evans-Tovey of Crown...

