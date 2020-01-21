Grant Thornton Fights Damages Award Over Botched Audit

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 4:32 PM GMT) -- Grant Thornton UK LLP told an appellate court on Tuesday that it should not have to pay £22.4 million ($29.2 million) in damages to a fire engine provider it audited in 2009 because the losses did not fall within the scope of the accounting company’s duty. Grant Thornton is arguing at the Court of Appeal that Judge Simon Bryan was wrong when he ruled at the High Court in January 2019 that its negligence in failing to detect false statements submitted by senior managers of AssetCo PLC meant it was on the hook for the company's entire losses. AssetCo had successfully argued at...

