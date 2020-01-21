Raiffeisen Bank Loses Docs Fight Again In Coal-Mining Row

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 2:37 PM GMT) -- An appellate court in London ruled on Tuesday that Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank cannot be given the instructions received by Ashurst LLP over the sale of shares in an international coal-mining group because the materials are privileged. The Court of Appeal in London again ruled against Raiffeisen Bank's attempt to secure documents in a dispute over shares in a coal-mining group. (AP) The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the bank’s attempt to have the information disclosed in a $70 million fight over the sale of its shares in an Indonesian coal-mining company. It is the second time the bank has failed...

