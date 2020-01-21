Pensions Co. Raked In Huge Fees As Savers Lost, FCA Says

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A pensions “introducer” promised consumers unrealistic, sky-high returns if they sunk their retirement savings into risky overseas investments and reaped huge commission fees as the projects failed, the financial services watchdog said at trial Tuesday. The Financial Conduct Authority told the High Court in London that Avacade Ltd. and Alexandra Associates U.K. Ltd. did not have its permission to offer financial advice. The companies broke market rules by encouraging consumers to transfer their pension pots into alternative investments in Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, the watchdog said. On the opening day of a three-week trial, a lawyer for the FCA...

