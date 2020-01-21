Incline Equity Partners Lands $1.165B In Latest Fundraising

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- Incline Equity Partners, advised by Kirkland, beat its fundraising target to lock down $1.165 billion for its latest investment platform, Sixpoint Partners — the fund’s exclusive placement agent — said Tuesday. Pennsylvania-based Incline Equity Partners’ funds, known as Incline Equity Partners V LP and Incline Equity Partners V-A LP, was oversubscribed and beat its $850 million target after three months of marketing, Sixpoint Partners said. The latest fundraise drew support from a mix of domestic and international investors, including endowments, foundations, multi-manager funds, consultants, public pensions, corporate pensions and family offices. “We are extremely grateful for the demand and support generated...

