High Court Won't Block Flint Lead Water Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Residents of Flint, Michigan, can go ahead with a lawsuit accusing the city and local and state government officials of exposing them to lead-contaminated drinking water, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the leaders' plea to review the case. The city and officials had asked the justices to reverse the Sixth Circuit's January 2019 split ruling allowing the case to move forward. The residents allege violations of their right to bodily integrity under the substantive due process clause of the 14th Amendment, but the officials said there's no such right when government policy is involved, and that they are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS