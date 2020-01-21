High Court Won't Take On SunEdison Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 12:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a suit accusing a SunEdison retirement plan committee of improperly letting workers invest in the failing company’s stock, days after ruling in a case against IBM that turned on the same high court precedent from 2014. The former SunEdison workers had urged the Supreme Court to take up the case in November, arguing that the Second Circuit subjected their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit to “a categorical heightened pleading standard” that didn’t align with the justices’ 2014 ruling in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer. The workers alleged in their case that members...

