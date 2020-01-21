CityFibre Inks £200M Deal For TalkTalk's FibreNation Biz

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 12:28 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed CityFibre will buy FibreNation from TalkTalk Group for £200 million ($261 million) to become the U.K.’s third national digital infrastructure platform, the companies said Tuesday. CityFibre, which was taken private in 2018 by European private equity firm Antin Infrastructure and Goldman Sachs-affiliated West Street Global, said the deal will bolster its rollout of full fiber infrastructure and services from 5 million premises to 8 million. “Digital connectivity has the power to transform our country into a nation of smart, connected towns and cities, boosting and levelling up our economy,” Greg Mesch, CityFibre CEO, said in a statement. “The UK...

