New York Gov. Aims Again To Legalize, Tax Cannabis

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- New York's governor will try again this year to legalize and tax recreational cannabis and cut taxes on small businesses without raising taxes on the rich, according to a $178 billion budget proposal his administration released Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, presenting his executive budget for the 2021 fiscal year, laid out his vision on how to close a budget deficit gap of more than $6 billion while also adhering to what he called a progressive vision for the state by making changes to education funding formulas and trying to bring down the cost of Medicaid spending by $2 billion....

