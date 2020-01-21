PTAB Says Non-Patent Owner Suits Can Trigger Time Bar

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board terminated its inter partes review of a Realtime Adaptive Streaming data compression patent on Friday after determining that it erred when it decided the one-year time bar on petitions is only triggered by an infringement suit brought by a patent owner. Section 315 of the Patent Act says an IPR can't be instituted if the petition is filed more than a year after a petitioner is served with an infringement complaint. When instituting Dish Network Corp. and Sling TV's petition from July 3, 2019, the board had reasoned that the one-year clock that an accused...

