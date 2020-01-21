Citibank Fined $18M Over Uninsured Flood-Prone Homes

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Citibank will pay nearly $18 million to settle a federal banking regulator's claim that it dithered in buying mandatory flood insurance for borrowers whose homes were in flood-prone areas, the regulator said Tuesday. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Citibank allowed an unnamed outside company that services its loans to delay buying flood insurance on behalf of borrowers who put up homes in high-risk areas as collateral, in violation of the Flood Disaster Protection Act. The bank will pay the fine without admitting or denying the allegations. "Specifically, the bank failed to purchase regulatory required flood insurance on...

