Chemical Co. To Take Tribal Waste Permit Case To High Court

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- FMC Corp. urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to put a hold on a ruling that the chemical maker must pay $1.5 million in yearly permit fees to store hazardous waste on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' reservation, saying the company might have trouble getting its money back if it ultimately wins its case. FMC asked the court to stay the mandate of a circuit panel's November decision upholding an Idaho federal judge's September 2017 ruling enforcing the permit fees judgment by the tribes' appellate court for waste storage connected with a Superfund site on the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho. The company...

