Davis Polk-Led Foil Maker Reynolds Primes $1.3B IPO

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- Household products giant Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. on Tuesday set a price range for an initial public offering that could raise $1.3 billion, potentially marking the year’s first big IPO, guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. The maker of Reynolds Wrap foil and Hefty bags and tableware told regulators it plans to offer 47.17 million shares priced between $25 and $28, raising $1.25 billion at midpoint. The IPO is set to price during the week of Jan. 27, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The deal would mark the first large...

