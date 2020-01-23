Encryption Battles May Inform Fights Over 3D Printing Rule

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's takeover of export oversight of 3D printing files for firearms from the State Department could invite constitutional challenges, and a 1990s battle over encryption offers a preview for how such challenges could progress. In an effort to make better use of government resources and reduce costs for domestic firearms manufacturers, the Trump administration published new rules on Thursday under which computer aided design, or CAD, files for 3D-printed firearms will be moved from State's export control regime to Commerce's less stringent system. The State Department's export controls prevented CAD files for firearms from being posted on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS