Homeowner Covered For Fiance's Arson, Mass. Justices Say

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Tuesday that a United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. policyholder is entitled to coverage for the loss of her home in a 2017 fire intentionally set by her fiance, who was also insured under the policy, but capped her recovery at half the insurance proceeds. In a unanimous opinion, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirmed a trial court’s ruling that United cannot reject the claim filed by policyholder Wenda Aquino following the blaze that was set by ⁠— and caused the death of — her fiance and co-insured, Kelly Pastrana. Aquino was not involved in the arson,...

