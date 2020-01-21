Justices Urged To Review NJ Taxing All Gains From Co.'s Sale

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- A New Jersey court’s ruling that the state could tax all gain derived from the sale of assets of a multistate business is unconstitutional, a Pennsylvania resident has argued in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case. John Paz, the former sole shareholder in water technology company Godwin Pumps of America Inc., told the justices Friday that New Jersey’s 100% allocation of his gain from selling and liquidating the business resulted in substantial double taxation. Godwin Pumps was an S corporation domiciled in New Jersey, but because the company was part of a multistate unitary business, gains from the...

