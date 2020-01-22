More Navajo Landowners Can't Join NM Anti-Fracking Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Nearly 200 Navajo landowners can't join a group of tribe members backing the Bureau of Land Management in a challenge from environmental groups over oil and gas drilling permits in the Mancos Shale, a New Mexico federal court has ruled. The interests of the additional 196 Navajo landowners, referred to as allottees, are sufficiently represented by the eight tribe members who intervened on the side of the BLM to defend the mineral rights to their land allotments, Chief U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson held on Tuesday. While the allottees may have specific property interests at stake, their shared goal is...

