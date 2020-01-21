BIA Won't Forgive DHS' Late Appeal In Cuban Asylee's Case

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has refused to accept the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s late asylum grant appeal after it accidentally sent the document to the wrong address, saying the error does not warrant giving the department a deadline extension. Appeals must be filed within 30 days of an immigration judge’s decision, and DHS missed the deadline to challenge a judge’s finding that a Cuban political dissent had a credible fear of prosecution in his home country to qualify him for asylum, the board said in an unpublished decision obtained by Law360 on Tuesday. “The immigration judge’s decision is therefore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS