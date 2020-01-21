U.S. Trustee Wants RAIT's Ch. 11 Releases 'Reeled In'

Law360, Wilmington (January 21, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog said Tuesday that the Chapter 11 plan for real estate venture RAIT Funding LLC should not be approved as currently proposed, arguing it includes provisions that would excuse too many parties from potential liabilities. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon, the Office of the U.S. Trustee took issue with exculpation provisions in RAIT's plan that it considers too broad because they are not just limited to estate fiduciaries. Citing various case law, the U.S. Trustee's Office argued that exculpation clauses "must be reeled in to include only those parties who have acted...

