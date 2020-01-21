Mo. Medical Marijuana Co. Scores Early Win In Zoning Battle

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- A medical marijuana company can proceed with its application to open a dispensary in Independence, Missouri, after a state court judge agreed to temporarily stay a city ordinance that would severely limit where pot sellers can set up shop. The court found Jan. 16 that the Healing Center of Kansas City, or HCKC LLC, made a strong case that Independence overreached with a city law barring dispensaries from opening within 500 feet of a residential zone, and that the prohibition likely ran afoul of the Missouri state constitution. The medical marijuana purveyor said that the local ordinance, enacted in July, effectively...

