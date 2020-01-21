Brazil Charges Journalist Glenn Greenwald With Cybercrimes

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Brazilian federal prosecutors charged Glenn Greenwald, a prominent American journalist and vocal critic of President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, with cybercrimes Tuesday for his role in publishing articles on government corruption using the hacked cellphone messages of prosecutors and public officials. Greenwald is a co-founder of The Intercept, an online news publication described as dedicated to "adversarial journalism" that has reported on alleged corruption in the Bolsonaro government, with a particular focus on former judge and current Justice Minister Sérgio Moro. Moro's criminal convictions of key political players, including former president and then-frontrunner in the 2018 presidential race Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, ultimately...

