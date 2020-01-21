Wyo., Mont. Urge Justices To Nix Wash. Coal Export Denial

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Wyoming and Montana asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Washington state's denial of a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility, arguing Tuesday that the Evergreen State's action unconstitutionally slammed the door to global markets for coal-producing states. Wyoming and Montana say Washington's rejection of a Clean Water Act Section 401 permit for Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s coal export project essentially amounts to regulating the export and foreign consumption of coal and discriminates against the two coal-producing states in violation of the dormant commerce clause and foreign commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. The two states are seeking to...

