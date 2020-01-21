FTC Advertising Atty Who Led POM Wonderful Case To Retire

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Mary Engle, who led the case against juice maker POM Wonderful's misleading ads, as well as the FTC’s first privacy case, will be retiring after 30 years with the agency. The FTC said that Engle, the associate director of the agency’s Division of Advertising Practices, will step down at the end of January. Engle has been the head of that division for nearly 19 years, overseeing its work on national advertising policy, including claims about food, dietary supplements and tobacco, as well as digital technology marketing practices like influencer marketing, according to the FTC....

