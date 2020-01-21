5th Circ. Tosses La. Suit Asking Army To Maintain Waterway

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of Louisiana's attempt to hold the United States liable for maintaining the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which the state says is now encroaching on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area. A panel of the court said Louisiana had misinterpreted the requirements of the River and Harbor Improvement Act in trying to bring its claim that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to maintain the Intracoastal Waterway as required under that statute. Louisiana argued in its February 2018 lawsuit that under an agreement between the state and the federal government that allowed for the construction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS