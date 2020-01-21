Cannabis Co. Accused Of Stealing Hemp-Drying Technology

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- A cannabis business is trying to peddle technology for drying cannabis and hemp products as its own even though the intellectual property rights belong to the company that developed the technology, according to a lawsuit filed in Colorado federal court. Texas-based Preservation Sciences Inc. said Friday that cannabis business Cannaholdco Inc. “attempted to steal” the food preservation company’s intellectual property and disclose PSI’s trade secrets. Wyoming-based CHC and its executives secured a stake in Green Shield Marketing LLC, which has the exclusive right to market the technology, but PSI is the underlying owner of all intellectual property rights, according to the...

