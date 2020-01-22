Former Eversheds Litigator Shaping IRS Enforcement Efforts

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- As the IRS ramps up its enforcement on syndicated conservation easements, cryptocurrency transactions and microcaptive insurance arrangements, the efforts will be guided by a veteran Eversheds Sutherland litigator who once squared off against the agency over tax shelter transactions. Thomas Cullinan, as counselor to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Chief Counsel Michael Desmond, will help develop the high-profile enforcement campaigns, which could be key to securing more funding for the agency to support efforts to shrink the nation's $381 billion annual tax gap. To do so, Cullinan will rely on his experience going toe-to-toe with the agency in tax controversy litigation, which...

