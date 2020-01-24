BNY Trust Hit With £1.6M Suit Over Unpaid Tax Dispute Costs

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 4:41 PM GMT) -- A property investor is suing a railway pension trust handled by BNY Mellon for £1.6 million ($2.1 million), half the tax bill the company was hit with after it acquired a desirable £80 million plot in the West End of London. Almacantar (Marble Arch) SARL claimed in a filing at the High Court dated Jan. 15 that the Railway Pension Exempt Unit Trust is required under the terms of the 2011 deal to shoulder part of the £3.2 million the investment company was eventually required to pay by HM Revenue & Customs in stamp duty, a land tax. Almacantar bought Marble...

