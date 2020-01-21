Tech Firms Fall Short In Getting Feds’ Visa Policy Reversed

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- A group of technology companies suing a Department of Homeland Security agency over a visa policy that they say makes it harder to bring in foreign nationals to fill high-tech jobs has failed to persuade an Arizona federal judge to put the policy on hold. Named plaintiff Kollasoft Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona, led as one of 11 companies that sued top officials of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services because of its denial of 27 unique H-1B visa applications, which they contend resulted from a February 2018 policy memo. The companies argue that the memo functions as a new rule, yet was...

