Ex-Nuke Site Worker Adds $300K To $1.5M Retaliation Suit Win

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal court has awarded a former nuclear cleanup manager $295,000 in front pay and interest after a jury awarded her $1.48 million last year, including $1 million in punitive damages, over an employer's retaliation for reporting workplace racism. U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs added $240,100 in front pay and $55,100 in prejudgment interest on Friday to a jury’s $1.48 million award last year for Adrienne Saulsberry, who was let go in 2013 from a manager job at Savannah River Remediation LLC amid her participation in an investigation into the racist and violent comments of a co-worker....

