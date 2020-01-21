EEOC Secures Over $22M In Settlements To Start 2020

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced the finalizing of more than $22 million in settlements this month in 16 cases that involved discrimination or harassment claims, topped by a deal with Jackson National Life Insurance Co. that accounted for most of that sum. The big-ticket item announced by the EEOC this month was a $20.5 million settlement with Jackson National Life Insurance to end a suit alleging it underpaid black female workers and looked the other way as they were subjected to racist and sexist remarks. A Colorado federal judge approved a consent decree on Jan. 7. But besides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS