HIPAA Compliance Lessons From 2019 Enforcement Trends

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- While there is still a chance that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights will announce a 2019 enforcement resolution in early 2020, like it did last year,[1] it appears that the 2019 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act enforcement year is over with a lot less fanfare (and cash) than last year. The total in settlements and penalties for 2019 is $12.2 million, which is substantially less than OCR’s highest ever total of $28.7 million just one year ago. But it’s simple to account for the discrepancy; 2018 was the year of the $16 million...

