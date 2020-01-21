Crypto Co. Can't Have More Time To Serve Foreign Firms

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge on Tuesday denied Florida cryptocurrency company United American Corp.’s request for another extension of its deadline to serve its antitrust suit on foreign crypto firms, saying the company has dragged its feet and does not deserve additional time. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley said the plaintiff, which does business as United Corp., could not have an additional 90 days beyond its October deadline to serve Hong Kong-incorporated, Beijing-headquartered cryptocurrency giant Bitmain Technologies and its chief executive officer, Jihan Wu, with accusations that they were part of a scheme to hijack the Bitcoin Cash network and gain control of...

