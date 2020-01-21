Rite Aid Investors Challenging Walgreens Merger Win Cert.

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- Investors who lost money on Rite Aid stock during the company's failed merger with Walgreens received class certification Tuesday from a Pennsylvania federal judge, allowing them to level a suit against Walgreens and two of its executives over statements that supposedly inflated Rite Aid's value until the merger collapsed. U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III granted class certification to anyone who bought Rite Aid Corp. stock between Oct. 20, 2016, and June 28, 2017, and were allegedly damaged by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. CEO Stefano Pessina and Chief Financial Officer George R. Fairweather's claims of inside knowledge that the Federal...

