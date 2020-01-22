Default Judgment In Cryptocurrency Scam Case Reversed

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday reversed default judgment against two companies, saying that they should be considered alongside their purported principal in an action alleging they defrauded an elderly couple with promises of two- and threefold returns on cryptocurrency investments. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel's Jan. 21 sua sponte order vacates default judgment against Rosegold Investments LLP and Master Investment Group Inc., two companies that appear to be associated with self-proclaimed cryptocurrency investment adviser Reginald Buddy Ringgold III. The two companies are named with Ringgold in a lawsuit brought by California couple Tommy and Christine Garrison, who claim that...

