US, France Fend Off Tariffs Over Digital Tax Issue

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed Tuesday that U.S. and French officials agreed to avoid escalating trade tensions over France's digital services tax, with no signs that the two countries are closer to resolving underlying differences on global taxation. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Paris last month. He said Tuesday in Brussels that Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump “agreed to avoid any escalation” between France and the U.S. over digital taxation. (AP) The U.S. Trade Representative's Office held hearings this month on whether to impose tariffs of as much as 100% on French products such as cosmetics, handbags...

