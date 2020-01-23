Why Justices Declined Review Of Scientist's Defamation Case

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- On Nov. 25, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions for writs of certiorari seeking review of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decision, allowing climate scientist Michael Mann’s defamation case to proceed against the National Review, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and two individuals. The court’s denial of cert got widespread press, particularly as a consequence of Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent, in which he found that the case had “serious implications for the right to freedom of expression.” Multiple amicus briefs, from such diverse entities as the American Civil Liberties Union, the Washington Post and Fox...

