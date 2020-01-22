Navigating Criminal Antitrust Inability-To-Pay Claims With DOJ

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- On Oct. 8, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division announced a new policy giving defense counsel a clearer framework for building a successful argument that a criminally charged company is unable to pay the proposed monetary fine. Despite this, other department components have not followed suit or indicated they will or do take into account similar considerations. One area in which these types of claims often arise is in the criminal antitrust context. In these cases, corporate defendants that face crippling monetary penalties may lack sufficient clarity on how to engage with the Antitrust Division in making these claims....

