DLA Piper Nabs Employment Pro From K&L Gates In Texas

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has hired a former K&L Gates LLP partner with more than three decades of experience defending companies such as Halliburton and United Services Automobile Association in race, disability and age discrimination cases to join the firm's employment practice in Dallas as a partner. Kim J. Askew, who defends companies across Texas and around the country in discrimination cases and guides them through commercial disputes involving employment agreements, trade secrets and noncompete agreements, joined DLA Piper on Jan. 15 after spending more than 35 years at K&L Gates. Askew told Law360 on Wednesday that her decision to make the move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS