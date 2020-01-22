7th Circ. Asked To Keep Ind. 'Smokable Hemp' Ban Paused

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A group of hemp and CBD companies told the Seventh Circuit that Indiana’s ban on smokable hemp is unconstitutional and was rightly blocked a federal court, urging the judges to look past the state’s “fearmongering” about the crop’s physical similarity to marijuana. The group of wholesalers and retailers led by CY Wholesale Inc. told the court on Tuesday that Indiana’s appeal of a temporary injunction blocking the law is laced with “convoluted” and “baffling” arguments that fail to justify criminalizing bud and flower hemp despite recent federal laws legalizing the crop. “The state even goes so far as to compare its...

