Winston & Strawn, Gibson Dunn Guide Danfoss' $3.3B Eaton Hydraulic Buy

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:06 PM EST) -- Chicago-based legal powerhouse Winston & Strawn LLP announced on Tuesday that it advised Danish engineering company Danfoss AS on its plans to purchase Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP-led Eaton Corp.’s hydraulics business for $3.3 billion. Under the deal, Eaton will sell off its hydraulics business, which provides products to companies in industries like agriculture and construction, for $3.3 billion in cash while holding on to its filtration and golf grip businesses, which are currently housed under the hydraulics umbrella. In separate press releases, both Danfoss and Eaton celebrated the deal as a positive step forward for their respective businesses. Danfoss CEO...

