Credit Suisse Gets Ex-Employee's 'Espionage' Claims Cut

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- A London judge pared back a £46 million ($60 million) lawsuit brought against Credit Suisse by a former director who was jailed in Romania on espionage charges, but ruled on Wednesday that the bank could still have to pay him back after his career was ruined. Roger Ter Haar QC, sitting as a High Court judge, threw out a significant part of Vadim Benyatov’s lawsuit against his former employer, including claims that it did not do enough to support him after he was arrested. Credit Suisse made contact "at very high levels within governments and diplomatically" to secure Benyatov’s release, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS