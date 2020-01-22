Pension Co. Loses Demand For Docs At £86M FCA Trial

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 3:54 PM GMT) -- A judge barred a pension company on Wednesday from seeing documents linked to an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority into its business partners, hindering its efforts to deflect blame for allegedly misleading consumers at an £86 million ($113 million) trial. Adam Johnson QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, denied a request by Lee Lummis to force the City watchdog to turn over unredacted interview notes and other materials drafted during its investigation into several failed investment schemes. The judge issued the ruling on the second day of a trial to determine whether Lummis’ companies, Avacade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS