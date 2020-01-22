Fashion Chain Ted Baker Accounting Gap Widens To £58M

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 11:33 AM GMT) -- Ted Baker revealed on Wednesday that an accounting error is more than twice as big as it had initially thought, leaving the fashion chain with a £58 million ($76 million) hole in its balance sheet. Ted Baker PLC said in December that it had overstated the value of its stock by £25 million. But a subsequent review by Big Four audit company Deloitte showed a much bigger hole in the company's accounting, according to a statement to the London Stock Exchange. The company did not provide further details on how it managed to overstate the value of its assets, which it has suggested...

